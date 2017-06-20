Tomorrow is International Go Skateboarding Day!

Go Skateboarding Day?! Yup, it is a thing! The holiday was conceived in 2004 to help make skateboarding more accessible and recognized around the world by holding various events and group rides on June 21st. Go Skateboarding Day gives passionate skateboarders as well as those who are simply inspired by skateboarding, the opportunity to drop everything and get on a board. What are you waiting for? Grab those pads and helmets and get outside to enjoy the sport and increasingly popular mode of transportation.

Ride with the Mayor this Weekend

On Sunday, June 25, join us for a free community ride from the new Breeze Bike Share station at the top of the California Incline to Main Street for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new parklets and the 17th Annual Summer SOULstice festival. For more information and to RSVP, please visit smgov.net/mayorsride.