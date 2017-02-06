Citywide

Santa Monica PONY Baseball strengthens ties with Santa Monica high school baseball team Santa Monica PONY Baseball has announced enhancements to its long-time ties with the Santa Monica High School Viking Baseball Program. Many of their players continue their education at the High School, and some of them are fortunate enough to play baseball and other sports for the Vikings.

First-year Viking Baseball Coach Adam Klein and his staff have continued the Viking tradition of making community involvement a priority for its players and coaches, and Santa Monica PONY Baseball is one of the many local organizations to benefit. This season will see Klein, his staff, and their players providing periodic Skills Clinics for PONY players and teacher training for their managers and coaches. They will also help out and provide a positive presence for young players during their Opening Ceremonies and Carnival on March 4 and at their Fun Day/Photo Day/Home Run Derby on April 23. The Vikings will also honor the League by hosting a Santa Monica PONY Baseball Day at one of the Santa Monica Vikings home games to be announced. And, for the first time in Santa Monica PONY Baseball’s history, each team in the Pony Division (ages 13-14) will be managed by a coach from Adam’s Viking coaching staff, supported by two parent coaches. All the High School coaches have played college and/or professional baseball. They were selected for the Viking baseball staff based on that experience as well as their coaching ability and their belief in developing the whole person in working with our community’s young people. PONY staff have met several times with the school staff, and they will be instrumental in furthering the League’s long-time commitment to delivering a youth baseball experience to all players that is simultaneously Rec-Ball/Neighborhood League/Developmental/ Competitive.Santa Monica Pony Baseball is a non-profit organization that was created to provide all players between the ages of 4-14 the opportunity to participate in baseball.

For more information, visit www.santamonicaponybaseball.com,

Submitted by Kim Roberson, Communications Director Santa Monica PONY Baseball

Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Los Angeles

Approximately 3.3 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, including the new non-GMO S’mores variety, officially arrived in Greater Los Angeles last week, and area Girl Scouts will begin honing leadership skills as they initiate sales — marking the start of a season that honors the 100th anniversary of the first-known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

Immediate customer gratification: Girl Scouts use a direct sale model for the whole season, meaning girls will have cookies in-hand from the start. As of Jan. 29, they will grab their wagons AKA “cookie mobiles” and head door-to-door selling to friends and family. Booth sales in front of local storefronts begin Feb. 10 and go through March 12. Find cookies by visiting girlscoutcookies.org.

New cookie this year — non-GMO Girl Scouts S’mores! Along with the favorites — Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, and Toffee-tastics — Girl Scouts in the LA area will pay tribute to the campfire treat popularized by Girl Scouts in a 1927 handbook. The new variety is a non-GMO/clean graham cookie sandwich with a chocolatey and marshmallow-y filling. Girl Scout Cookies are $5 a box, except for the two specialty cookies: gluten-free Toffee-tastic and non-GMO Girl Scout S’mores, which are $6 a box.

Helps girls gain important life skills through cookie sales. By running her own cookie business and working with others, Girl Scouts learn money management, people skills, goal setting, decision making, and business ethics.

The sales fund local Girl Scout troop activities and leadership programs like STEM activities, camp, and field trips. Girl Scouts also use proceeds to fund important local community service projects.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 40,000 girls in partnership with more than 20,000 volunteers from the diverse communities of Los Angeles County and parts of Kern, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in the region. Through programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), Girl Scouts prepares girls to practice a lifetime of leadership. To join, volunteer, reconnect, or support, visit www.girlscoutsLA.org or call (213) 213-0123.