Come and meet the Santa Monica City Clerk staff during City Clerks Week, May 7 to 10. City Clerk Denise Anderson-Warren and her staff will be holding two events that will highlight the Public Records Request Center, a new online tool that will help community members submit/track new records requests and download free copies. The week’s activities will also register voters and provide an overview of what a City Clerks’ office does.

At the May 8 City Council meeting, the City Clerk will receive a Proclamation for City Clerks Week. Community members are invited to the proclamation ceremony, where City Clerk staff will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to give demonstrations on the Records Request system, register voters for the June Primary Election, and distribute promotional items.

On Thursday, May 10, the City Clerk team will host a “Coffee with a City Clerk” event, in front of City Hall from 8 – 11 a.m. to provide coffee and conversation about public records, upcoming elections, and the office’s other services. For more information on the Public Records Request Center, visit smgov.net/publicrecordsrequest.

If you aren’t able to attend the events at City Hall, follow the City of Santa Monica on Twitter for a look at a Week in the Life of the City Clerk’s Office. Follow along using #CityClerksWeek.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer