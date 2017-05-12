Santa Monica, California – Recognizing the important role of technology in increasing well-being, the Commission for the Senior Community, the Santa Monica Public Library, and the Older Adult Task Force collaborate to host Get Connected: Free Tech Fair for Older Adults on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Santa Monica Public Library, (601 Santa Monica Blvd).

Bring your fully-charged smartphone, tablet, e-reader or laptop to receive one-on-one coaching to answer your questions and get the most out of your device. The variety of hands-on workshops include Smartphone 101: Tricks & Tips for iPhones and Android phones. A Technology Petting Zoo showcases the latest adaptive and assistive technology. Those without devices may attend basic and advanced computer workshops on topics ranging from mouse techniques to online photo editing.

This event is free and all ages are welcome. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. For more information on this event, call (800) 516-5323.

Bobby Tsui, Reference Services Librarian