On July 12, 2017 at about 11:54 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Gelson’s Market -2627 Lincoln Blvd regarding a theft suspect in custody. Officer spoke with Loss Prevention staff. Loss Prevention monitored the suspect as he selected several items from the sales floor. The suspect placed several items in his backpack. The suspect exited the store without paying for any merchandise. Loss Prevention stopped the suspect outside of the store. The establishment was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody.

Juan Eugene DeLacruz was arrested for shoplifting and appropriation of lost property. Bail was set at $5,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.