Gelson’s Markets is launching a new series of “Gelson’s Farmers Market” events hosted weekly on Saturdays at nine locations around Southern California. Tables will be set up under tents with fresh “California Grown” produce on display.

The series will take place for eight weeks starting June 9 and events will happen every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at specified locations including: Valley Village, Pacific Palisades, Dana Point, Silver Lake, Rancho Mission Viejo, La Costa/Carlsbad, Santa Monica, Pacific Beach and Del Mar.

Each location will feature varied selections and in several of the locations, growers will be on hand to meet customers.

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s currently operates 26 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. For more information visit www.gelsons.com.

Submitted by Paulette Kam/Brittany Mathieu, B | W | R Public Relations