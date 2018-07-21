Jazz on the Lawn Returns for its 13th Season at Gandara Park

The Jazz on the Lawn summer concert series returns for its 13th year each Sunday in August. Everyone is invited to grab friends, family and dancing shoes for free concerts in the park. A sampling of jazz and world music genres, free dance lessons and intermission performances (on select dates), and some of the area’s finest food trucks will be presented in Gandara Park (formerly Stewart Street Park). Patrons are invited to come early to enjoy new family-fun activities for children and adults, providing entertainment like corn hole, giant blocks and more beginning one hour prior to each concert.

Sunday, August 5

MUSIC: At 5 p.m., vibraphonist/marimbist and composer Nick Mancini will bring his instrumental group the Nick Mancini Collective, along with featured vocalist Laura Mace, to the stage. The performance will feature original material notable for expansive and lyrical melodies, lush, otherworldly harmonies and groovy melodic bass lines.

EMCEE: Actor, spoken word artist, humanitarian, and TED speaker Sean Hill will host the evening’s festivities.

FOOD TRUCKS: The Berlin Truck (grilled cheese sandwiches and German style sausages) the Yalla Truck (falafel and chicken kabob sandwiches) and the Paradise Cookies & Ice Cream (fresh baked cookies and homemade ice cream).

PRE-CONCERT GAMES: Begin one hour prior to the concert at 4 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

MUSIC: At 5 p.m., enjoy Scambooty, an upbeat, 5-piece vocal band, which weaves jazz, swing, folk, blues, jump, country and the Great American Songbook into tight, three-part vocals. A free swing dance lesson at 4:30pm will be led by Marshall Watson, professional swing dancer and DJ, along with his dance partner Chelsea Beach.

EMCEE: Joe Hernandez Kolski, co-founder of Downbeat 720, an open-mic event for high school performers, will be hosting the evening. Downbeat 720 has been running for over sixteen years and is sponsored by the City of Santa Monica.

FOOD TRUCKS: The Berlin Truck (grilled cheese sandwiches and German style sausages), Tacos Super Gallito (burritos, tortas, quesadillas and tacos) and King Kone (ice cream and sweet treats).

PRE-CONCERT GAMES: Begin one hour prior to the concert at 4 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

MUSIC: At 5 p.m.,Twanguero performs with an incomparably engaging style that connects Spanish guitar, American folk, blues, rockabilly, flamenco and tango. Considered by many to be one of the best guitarists in Spain, GOYA and Latin GRAMMY winner, Twanguero is a pioneer in the Latin twang genre. An intermission concert at 5:50 p.m. will feature The Samohi Jazz Combo performing contemporary jazz standards.

EMCEE: Actor, spoken word artist, humanitarian, and TED speaker Sean Hill will host the evening’s festivities.

FOOD TRUCKS: The Gastrobus (farmers’ market bistro with locally-sourced dishes), the Yalla Truck (falafel and chicken kabob sandwiches) and the Paradise Cookies & Ice Cream (fresh baked cookies and homemade ice cream).

PRE-CONCERT GAMES: Begin one hour prior to the concert at 4 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

MUSIC: At 5pm, Orquesta Tabaco y Ron performs a high-energy, hard-edged brand of salsa music with a tropical sound that has appealed to devoted salsa dancers and Latin music DJ’s worldwide. The 10-piece big band orchestra is comprised of musicians from all over Latin America. A free salsa dance lesson will be offered before the concert, at 4:30 p.m., led by Rudy Zalez, a professional salsa dancer known for his charisma and distinctive style.

EMCEE: Joe Hernandez Kolski, co-founder of Downbeat 720, an open-mic event for high school performers, will be hosting the evening. Downbeat 720 has been running for over sixteen years and is sponsored by the City of Santa Monica.

FOOD TRUCKS: The Gastrobus (farmers’ market bistro with locally-sourced dishes), Tacos Super Gallito (burritos, tortas, quesadillas and tacos) and King Kone (ice cream and sweet treats).

PRE-CONCERT GAMES: Begin one hour prior to the concert at 4 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Gandara Park amenities include a children’s playground, restrooms and accessible parking. Free bike valet will be offered starting at 4 p.m. in the Gandara Park lot. The 26th Street/Bergamot Expo Line Station is an eight-minute walk from Gandara Park and Big Blue Bus Route 5 has a stop in both directions on Olympic Blvd. at Stewart St. Gandara Park, 1819 Stewart St., Santa Monica.

