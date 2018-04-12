The City of Santa Monica’s Commission for the Senior Community, the Santa Monica Public Library and the Older Adult Task Force collaborate to host the third annual Tech Fair for Older Adults on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Bring your fully-charged smartphone, tablet, e-reader or laptop and receive one-on-one coaching to answer your questions and get the most out of your device. Hands-on workshops include Smartphone 101: Tricks & Tips for iPhones, iPads and Android devices. Sample a variety of devices and adaptive and assistive technology at our Drop-in Tech tables. Computer workshops cover Email Basics, How to Buy a Computer or Smartphone, Google Drive and All About YouTube.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Sumitted by Bobby Tsui, Reference Services Librarian