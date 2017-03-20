Downtown

The Santa Monica History Museum, the Santa Monica Public Library, and the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles will host a free Discover the History lecture on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Santa Monica Public Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium. This lecture will focus on the history of Girl Scouts and will also be a celebration of Women’s History Month. Dr. Lisette Gold, a Santa Monica Girl Scouts Service Unit Manager and Ambassador Troop #8355 Leader, will be the speaker for this free community event.

Girl Scouts are a ubiquitous part of American life, but where did they get their start and how did they grow to one of the nation’s premier women’s organizations with nearly three million active and over fifty-nine million alumnae members? Dr. Lisette Gold will share the history of Girl Scouts, who celebrate 105 years of empowering women this March, a fitting way to celebrate Women’s History Month 2017. The talk will also include information about local scouting and its impact on the community.

The lecture is offered free to the public, but seating is limited and RSVPs are encouraged. To RSVP or for more information please contact Kathryn Evans at (310) 395-2290 or kevans@santamonicahistory.org.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, 7, R7, R10 and 18. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library. Santa Monica History Museum, 1350 7th Street, (310) 395-2290, www.santamonicahistory.org.