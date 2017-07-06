The Pier

Free concert at Rusty’s Thursday Night features Duane Betts, and top musicians.

There may be no Twilight Concert on the Pier deck this Thursday, July 6, but Rusty’s Surf Ranch has stepped into the breach to continue the tradition of consecutive TCS shows throughout the summer by providing a free Twilight Concert on Rusty’s stage featuring former Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Betts and an all-star backing band, The Bando.

The band features Jorgen Carlsson and Matt Abst of the Grammy-nominated band Gov’t Mule, Johnny Stachela and Max Butler. Betts, named after his father’s best friend, Duane Allman, played with the Allman Brothers Band as a teenager at the group’s triumphant Woodstock ’94 performance. He was a member of his famous father’s Great Southern group for many years before Dickey Betts retired in 2014 and then Duane toured with the band Dawes.

Set to open the 7 p.m. show is blues/folk artist Christina Vane.