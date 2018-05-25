Coming this week to DIESEL, A Bookstore:

Fran Hawthorne discusses and signs The Heirs on Sunday, May 27 at 3 p.m.

After breaking her hip in a serious accident, Eleanor Ritter’s mother, Rose, a Holocaust survivor now living in northern New Jersey, suddenly starts talking about her harrowing childhood in Poland and the taboo subjects she has refused to discuss for half a century -– even speaking in long-forgotten Polish. Around the same time, Eleanor learns that the parents of her nine-year-old son’s soccer teammate, Tadek, are Catholics from Poland.

As Eleanor becomes fixated with digging into the histories of both her mother and Tadek’s family, her obsession strains her already difficult relationship with Rose, as well as her marriage to Nick, an IT technician who is himself caught up in preparing for the feared Y2K turn-of-the-millennium.

Eleanor starts flirting heavily with the soccer coach, ignoring her twelve-year-old daughter’s growing rebellion and her son’s misery when he becomes the team pariah for badly messing up several games. Meanwhile, the “sure-fire” tech stock that Eleanor bought behind Nick’s back is losing money. Even as her quest nourishes an odd friendship with Tadek’s mother, it forces Eleanor to face the unavoidable questions: How many generations does guilt carry on? What did your grandparents do to my grandparents?

Caeli Wolfson Widger w/Julia Fierro discusses and signs Mother of Invention on Tuesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Meet Silicon Valley executive Tessa Callahan, a woman passionate about the power of technology to transform women’s lives. Her company’s latest invention, the Seahorse Solution, includes a breakthrough procedure that safely accelerates human pregnancy from nine months to nine weeks, along with other major upgrades to a woman’s experience of early maternity. When Tessa discovers disturbing truths behind the transformative technology she’s championed, her own fear begins to rock her faith in the Seahorse Solution.

DIESEL, A Bookstore in Brentwood, is located at Brentwood Country Mart, 225 26th St, Suite #33. Visit www.dieselbookstore.com for more information.

Submitted by DIESEL