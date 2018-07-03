The Fourth of July maybe great for humans but it’s hard on pets and local agencies are reminding pet owners to take precautions on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Animal Services provided these tips:

Make sure your pet has up-to-date identification.

If for any reason your pet escapes and becomes lost, a collar or harness with a current license and/or ID tag on it and a microchip that’s registered with your contact information, will help reunite you with your companion animal right away! For information on getting or renewing your dog’s license, visit anionlinelicense.lacity.org.

If your pet isn’t microchipped, you can contact any LA Animal Services Center (or the Santa Monica Animal Shelter) and schedule an appointment to have your companion animal chipped. The cost for the general public is $25.00 per animal. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (888) 452-7381. Most veterinary clinics also offer microchipping services!

Keep your pets indoors.

The 4th of July and the days following are the busiest at LA Animal Services Centers. Many pets escape their homes because they are afraid of loud sounds from fireworks. The best way to keep your pets safe is to make sure they stay indoors and in an enclosed room if possible. If you do allow your pet outside to go to the bathroom, be sure that your gates or fence are secure or that your pet stays on a leash. Big bangs and noise from fireworks can be very intimidating and cause a scared dog to find the smallest opening in a fence and escape. If you are having family and friends over, keep pets in a room that is off-limits to your guests with plenty of water and food.

Create a calming environment.

If you’re having guests over or a party, try creating a safe place in your home where your pet can have some quiet space away from your company such as a room that’s off-limits or a familiar crate with some of their favorite toys or a comforting blanket. Play soothing music and keep the room as quiet as possible by closing doors, windows and blinds. While celebrating, it is easy to forget that loud noises can scare your four-legged friend.

Stay away from fireworks.

Even if your pet does not seem obviously upset by fireworks, they can still cause harm to pets. Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles. You can prevent potential burns, injuries, or possible ingestion by keeping all pets out of the vicinity of fireworks and asking friends and neighbors to avoid using them.

Start looking for your lost pet right away.

Go to the animal shelter nearest to where you last saw your animal. Give them a photo or specific information about what your pet looks like, if they are microchipped and if they are wearing a license or tag. You may also search the LA Animal Services lost pet database at www.laanimalservices.com/about-animals/lost-pet/.