On March 14, at about 3:58 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of a theft at Sea Mist Rentals – 1619 Ocean Front Walk. As officers were responding, the reporting party indicated the suspect had taken money from the shop and was actively fighting with several employees. Officers arrived and encountered the suspect who was combative. The suspect was taken into custody following a struggle with officers. An investigation revealed the suspect, a former employee of the store, jumped over the store counter and took money from the register. Several employees from the store tried to stop him but he fought them off. The suspect attempted to walk away but was held down by several employees and detained for police arrival. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Officers recovered approximately $403 from the suspect. Duncan Thomas Moran, 51, from Venice, was arrested for robbery and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.