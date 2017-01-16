On January 3, at about 8:35 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of a suspicious person at the Starbucks-2525 Wilshire Blvd. The reporting party indicated a man inside the store looked like a suspect involved in vandalism to his home the night prior. Officers arrived and the reporting party pointed out the suspect who was sitting at a table drinking a cup of coffee. Officers motioned for the suspect to exit the establishment. The suspect complied but walked past the officers, continued past them ignoring any commands given and eventually attempted to flee. Officers gave chase. The suspect abruptly stopped and threw the coffee at the officers. After a brief foot chase, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. Armando Lupercio, 30, homeless was arrested for assault and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $30,000.