The inaugural FlowerFest: A Taste of Venice will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the long-time local favorite location of Rose Avenue, between Main Street and 4th Avenue.

More than 20 world renowned restaurants, such as The Butcher’s Daughter, The Tasting Kitchen and Rose Cafe, will be vending delicious, artisanal offerings. Music, art and Venice style creativity will be the backdrop to this foodie heaven, with performers fresh from the Coachella stage playing until sunset.

This urban micro festival has something for everyone: interactive art, dance, music, food, and the best vibes to be found in all of Los Angeles. FlowerFest: A Taste of Venice is free and open to the public.

Avoid LA traffic and parking woes by leaving the car at home. There will be a bike valet and Bird scooter corral at Main and Rose. Rideshare drop off is both at 4th Avenue and Rose Avenue and Main Street and Rose Avenue.

Find FlowerFest on Instagram and Facebook @veniceflowerfest #veniceflowerfest.

For more information, visit veniceflowerfest.com.

The event is organized by Venice Chamber of Commerce and Cosmic Haze.

The Venice Chamber of Commerce is a unique and diverse community of members who embody the spirit of Abbot Kinney and who work together to improve quality of life in Venice for businesses, residents and visitors alike. To learn more about the Venice Chamber, visit www.venicechamber.net

Cosmic Haze is situated in the heart of Venice, and operates as a creative music house, with world-renowned film composers and producers, as well as collaborations with in-house CHROMA music (The Hunger Games, Wonder Woman, Deepwater Horizon, Allegiant, and many more). Cosmic Haze has produced live events at Coachella’s Merv Griffin House, Croatia’s Yacht Week, and The Venetian in Las Vegas, and serves as an incubator for artists through representation of multiple music groups, producers, and composers in creative production, recording, touring, live events and artist management. For more information, visit cosmichaze.org

Submitted by Jennifer Wilson, L.A. Social Karma