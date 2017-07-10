Downtown

To celebrate the season’s fresh, colorful ingredients, Flower Child has announced a summer cooking class on July 11. The class will include personal instruction by Chef Zachary Sleman, seasonal cocktails and a tasting of the demonstrated summer dishes.

Inspired by the fundamental desire to deliver healthy food for a happy world, Flower Child offers conveniently nutritious food in a setting reminiscent of a modern bohemian abode. The debut cooking class invites guests to learn how to make healthy, seasonal dishes exclusively created by Executive Chef Sleman and his culinary team.

The menu will include Zucchini blossom, avocado hummus, summer melon, and Columbia River Steelhead.

Class will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Flower Child upstairs. The class is $35 per person, and to make reservation you can call (310) 382 – 2901.

– Submitted by Nerissa Silao