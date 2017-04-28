Montana Ave.

Flair Cleaners, will host its second annual Flair Cares Spring Food Drive, May 1 – 31, at its Santa Monica location, 720 Montana Avenue. The drive will benefit the work of the Westside Food Bank. Flair will make a matching contribution of up to 1,000 pounds of food donated by customers and give everyone who donates a coupon for 50% off a future visit to Flair Cleaners.

“According to Feeding America, Los Angeles County has the highest number of residents in the country that go hungry every day,” said Gary Futterman. “Hunger affects our neighbors, the elderly, Veterans, and children we see every day, not those who are typically portrayed as poor. Knowing this, we had to do what we could to support the admirable work of nonprofits in our communities that fight to end hunger and help those in need.”

In Santa Monica 13.5% of the residents earn income that is below the poverty level. Of those, 4.4% earn income less than 50% below the poverty level. Nearly 32% of the disabled residents in our community live below the poverty level. The Westside Food Bank annually distributes 4.5 million pounds of food to over 70 local social service agencies including those serving Santa Monica. The hungry in our neighborhoods include:

Children in preschool, after-school, and day-care programs that don’t get enough to eat at home and whose health, academic performance, and general well-being are threatened by hunger.

Unemployed, under-employed, and working poor people who need help making ends meet.

Seniors on fixed incomes and the frail elderly.

Women and children living in domestic violence shelters.

Homeless individuals who are without the basic necessities.

The mentally ill, the disabled, and those with chronic illnesses who need assistance.

Veterans who may face the challenges of readjustment, ill-health, or poverty.

Flair customers and members of the community may bring unopened, non-perishable commercially prepared, canned or boxed food to any Flair Cleaners – Santa Monica by May 31. Food items that have passed their expiration dates or items in glass jars cannot be accepted.

The Westside Food Bank is an independent nonprofit corporation that provides food that enables low-income people to stay in their homes, deterring the problem of homelessness, and saving them from making the agonizing choice between paying for rent or food when they can’t

Submitted by Phyllis Grabot, Corridor Communications, Inc.

Downtown

The Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles: a Concert

Tap your toes to the tunes of the Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. in Main Library’s North Courtyard, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

The Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles perform a lively, energetic and uplifting concert of the traditional music of Scotland, the Shetlands, and Ireland. Hard-driving reels, strathspeys, hauntingly beautiful airs, and sweet waltzes characterize their playing. The Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles play at many events including the Topanga Banjo and Fiddle Contest and the annual Highland Games in Costa Mesa, and the Seaside Games in Ventura. For more information, see www.scottishfiddlers.org.

This program is free and all ages are welcome. Space is limited and on a first-arrival basis. This is an event of The Living Room …a place for adults program series. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair-accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration (310) 458-8606 one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.