Santa Monica firefighters responding to an apartment fire yesterday saved a dog that had been overcome by heat and smoke.

According to the department, on the afternoon of Tuesday March 21 at 4:05 p.m., the Santa Monica Fire Department began receiving multiple 911 calls for a report of a structure fire at 1857 7th Street in the City of Santa Monica. The first Fire Department Engine Company arrived on scene at 4:10 p.m., 4 minutes and 45 seconds after the initial 911 call, and found a single story apartment building, with a rapidly growing fire in one apartment unit.

Engine Company Firefighters quickly performed an aggressive interior fire attack, while Truck Company Firefighters placed ladders and ascended to the roof to cut a ventilation opening to allow for the release of superheated smoke and fire gasses. Efforts were successful in confining the fire to the kitchen and storage room area of the apartment, and preventing further fire extension and property damage to adjacent units.

During the fire fight, Firefighters searching the interior for victims discovered an unresponsive dog that was overcome by heat and smoke. The dog was quickly pulled from the structure not breathing and without a pulse. Firefighters performed “CPR” and provided oxygen through our “Pet Oxygen Masks”, a standard piece of equipment that all Santa Monica Fire Department units carry. After 20 minutes, the dog began breathing on its own and regained consciousness, even regaining the ability to walk around. With the help of caring neighbors, a local animal hospital was found and the pet was transferred for further care.

23 Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 10 minutes. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Santa Monica Chapter of the Red Cross assisted with one displaced occupant. Santa Monica Fire Department Investigators are currently working to determine the cause.

Pictured is Firefighter Andrew Klein performing CPR on the dog. Photo Credit: Billy Fernando