The Santa Monica Fire Department released the following statement:

SANTA MONICA, CA – On Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at 8:41 p.m. the Santa Monica Public Safety Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a large fire at 425 Marine Ave. Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) units arrived within 4 minutes and 21 seconds to find a 3-story condominium complex with heavy fire consuming the upper floors. Additionally, upon arrival there was a partial roof collapse and a live electrical power lines down across the front of the structure. Firefighters immediately called for a “Second Alarm” which brought in all remaining SMFD units along with additional personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 53 Firefighters fought back the flames, which came dangerously close to spreading to adjacent apartments. SMFD Firefighters were able to help evacuate a resident within the burning structure who was cut off from an escape route. The resident was then brought to awaiting SMFD Paramedics who evaluated her, but fortunately was uninjured and did not require transportation to the hospital. The massive fire was brought under control in 1 hour and 47 minutes. The fire was contained to the building of origin and kept from spreading to adjacent structures. The 6-unit building, each unit containing 2 levels plus a loft, had extensive fire damage within 4 units, smoke and water damage in 1 unit, and the 6th unit was saved. Santa Monica Building & Safety inspectors “red tagged” the building due to the heavy compromise of the structural integrity.

No injuries were reported to civilians of first responders. In total, 5 occupants were displaced and able to seek accommodations for the night. The SMFD was assisted by the LAFD and Santa Monica Police Department for traffic and crowd control. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.