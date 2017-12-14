SANTA MONICA, CA: On Wednesday December 13th, 2017 Firefighters responded to 425 Marine Street at 4:49 p.m. Firefighters arrived in 4 minutes and 23 seconds to find a 3 story town-home complex with an active fire on the 1st floor. The building contained 6 units, with each unit being 2 floors plus a loft area. Firefighters aggressively fought back the flames and were able to confine and extinguish the fire before it could extend to the upper floors or adjacent units.

The unit where the fire broke out was in the process of being remodeled, so no one was inside at the time. Neighbors were able to evacuate and were unharmed. Unfortunately, the residents of all 6 units of the complex will be displaced for an unknown amount of time due to the fire damaging the buildings electrical feed, and the inability to immediately restore power.

It took 29 Firefighters only 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Santa Monica Police assisted with traffic and crowd control. There were no injuries reported to residents or first responders. The cause is still under investigation.