Rated PG-13

87 Minutes

Released March 3

Table 19 is a charming date night movie for couples that can admit they’re not perfect. There is a depth of relationship psychology at the base of the story. Personalities that seem to be mismatched turn out to be excellent balancers for each other, especially when the ability to forgive is part of the equation.

This is definitely not a big budget “tent pole” movie – however that alone is refreshing. Table 19 is a table at a wedding reception, and it happens to be the proverbial “rejects” table. Each of the social misfits at this table are quirky and fascinating and have traits with which we can easily identify – found in our friends or in ourselves. The plot is not rocket science. However the story does look beneath the surface of its characters and the story illustrates how sometimes the people who appear to be the strongest can be the most vulnerable inside, and those who tend to hide in the shadows can harbor compassion and heroism.

The action takes place entirely in one location. It’s the faces that provide the landscapes in this film. There are several excellent performances to enjoy. Wyatt Russell, son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, plays “Teddy,” the classic clueless “dumb jock.” He endows his character with an unexpected vulnerability that becomes endearing. Writer/actor Stephen Merchant, creator of “The Office” TV series, is hilarious as a painfully awkward geek. Lisa Kudrow and Craig Robinson are a bickering couple who sling a constant shower of hilarious barbs at one another. Tony Revolori who was “Zero” in Grand Budapest Hotel, displays an excellent grasp of deadpan humor as a naïve teen dealing with the struggles of puberty. June Squibb, at the age of 87, gives a performance that has as much energy and charisma as any actress a quarter of her age, as “Jo Flanagan” the nanny. Thomas Cocquerel lights up the screen in a brief appearance. I’m guessing we will see more of this Australian. Anna Kendrick carries the story as a headstrong misfit without a filter who seems to unknowingly accelerate the momentum of the chaos with every step she takes.

The cast of Table 19 presents outstanding ensemble work. You will feel that these people really get to know each other over the time period of the wedding that is the centerpiece of the action. I can recommend that you take your date to this movie – or anyone with whom you now have or have ever had any kind of relationship.

