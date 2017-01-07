Rated PG

108 Minutes

Animation

Released December 21

Sing is a joyful collaboration of well-known actors and talented singers and musicians who voice the wacky characters in this animated ode to the music of our culture. See this animated movie for the music. The characters are misfits and, incidentally, they take the shape of animals with human personalities. The story is silly and swings around like pendulum, as many action thrillers do in order to make you lose your equilibrium and stay on the edge of your seat. This is the first animated project for director/writer Garth Jennings, who started his career making music videos.

Sing is replete with star power. Some of the well-known actors who voice the crazy characters who inhabit this story are Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly and Taron Egerton.

What Sing does really well is showcase some 85 hit songs from the 1940’s to the present day. You will realize that the reason these songs were hits was not simply due to great marketing and celebrity influence. If you tired of hearing some of them at the time they were originally released because they were overplayed everywhere within earshot, you will be surprised hearing them presented in this medium. They are all beautiful pieces of music, with haunting melodies, inspiring lyrics and addictive rhythms. You will leave the movie feeling good about life. That’s a plus these days.

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which is the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people. She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com. For previously published reviews see https://kwboole.wordpress.com