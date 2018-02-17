BEST FILM EDITING, SOUND EDITING, and SOUND MIXING

The editors of a film can make or break its impact on an audience. This includes the editing of the visuals (Film Editing), the music (Sound Editing) and the ambient background noises (Sound Mixing). These background noises are much more important than you think, as they can elicit deep emotion. The editing of the visuals and the music makes the story flow (or not) and creates subliminal emotion and urgency that you may not even realize is affecting you as a member of the audience. I have worked on all three types of editing. Yes, my footsteps have graced a wooded path, a sidewalk and have even sloshed through a river on film. Currently, I do digital editing on videos. I would not call myself an editing expert – in fact, I’m always learning. However, I know enough to have a feeling for the intricacies and importance of the editing of a film.

NOMINEES 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – if you haven’t seen this movie yet, see it in a state of the art theatre if you can. The ambient sound and the music will blow your mind.

I, Tonya, nominated for Best Film Editing – the editing for this film involved a great degree of difficulty, as the team needed to portray Margo Robbie as able to perform the incredible skating feats of one of the most athletic skaters who has ever competed. Robbie had once skated on an amateur ice hockey team so is comfortable on ice skates. However, she had no figure skating background. The rest is the result of skillful editing.

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, nominated for Best Film Editing – the editing team on this beautifully made film takes the poetic screenplay of legendary playwright Martin McDonagh, who also directed the movie, and gives the story a rhythm and pace that never lets up.

Dunkirk, nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing – director Christopher Nolan decided not to use historical captions or a narrator in this historical masterpiece. He uses skillful work by his film editors and sound editors to pull the audience directly into an intense experience during World War II, from the direct point of view of the soldiers and civilians who were involved.

The Shape of Water, nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing – With sight and sound, director Guillermo del Toro and his editing team have created a SciFi fantasy that draws you into a fantastical story that seems to morph into reality as you watch and hear it. Every sound and every chord is carefully laid out to emotionally carry you deep into the tale.

Baby Driver, nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing – What?!? Didn’t you see it? That’s OK, a lot of people didn’t. In my book, this is one of the best, if not THE best film of 2017. When I saw it I nearly jumped out of my seat and screamed “YES!!!” This team commanded the medium of film for all it’s worth and made a brilliant work of cinematic art! I don’t have space to go into all the details here – look up my review from early July in the SMDP. Writer/director Edgar Wright conceived the concept in 1994 when he directed a short music video about a music-loving getaway driver for a group of bank robbers. Here he employed a team of exceptional editors and sound editors who worked together in extreme detail to formulate this lyrical symphony of sound and movement. The lead, Ansel Elgort, is not only a fine actor- he is also a consummate dancer and musician. See this film for the first time or see it again. You will understand how the “deaf man” can often sense sound more deeply than do the hearing.

Blade Runner 2049, nominated for Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing – the only one I haven’t seen yet. Apologies.

MY CHOICES

Baby Driver, followed by The Shape of Water and then Dunkirk in an “overtime game,” in all three categories. Again it doesn’t matter who wins. It’s more important to be nominated when you are considering works of art.

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which is the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people. She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com. For previously published reviews see https://kwboole.wordpress.com