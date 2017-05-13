On May 1, at about 4:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service regarding a fight in progress at Vons Supermarket – 710 Broadway. Officers arrived and met with the victim, a store security guard. The victim told officers he monitored the suspect as he entered the store. The suspect grabbed a paper bag and began putting merchandise into the bag. The store manager recognized the suspect as repeated theft violator. The suspect attempted to exit the store without paying for any of the items. The security guard/victim confronted the suspect, grabbed the bag and told the suspect he needed to pay for the merchandise. The suspect became upset and swung a closed fist missing the victim. A struggle ensued between the two, the bag along with all of the contents fell on the floor and the suspect fled the store. The suspect was detained in the 1500 block of 6th Street. Cayman Austin Roden, 26, from Los Angeles, was arrested for robbery. Bail was set at $ 50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.