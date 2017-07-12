The Pier

This summer, the iconic solar-powered Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will host a special light program, every other Wednesday, from June 28 through September 20.

This light display is part of the Conserve Energy SoCal initiative to raise awareness for energy conservation. As the world’s only solar-powered Ferris Wheel, the Pacific Wheel’s lights will display brilliant images and colors to remind everyone of the importance of conservation.

For each of the seven light programs taking place throughout the summer, organizers will be giving away free unlimited ride wristbands for the Pacific Park amusement park, on the Santa Monica Pier and home to the Pacific Wheel. Five lucky winners will be selected for each show.

Enter the giveaway for July 12 here: https://conserve.sc/july12

Join organizers in the effort to bring Southern California residents together to conserve energy, save money and reduce the risk of natural gas and electricity shortages this year. To learn more about how you can join the conservation effort this year, visit ConserveEnergySoCal.com, or get updates and tips from Conserve Energy SoCal on Twitter and Facebook.

— Submitted by Diana Soltesz