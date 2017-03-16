Lincoln Blvd.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on March 16, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a radio call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Lincoln Blvd and Hill Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian in the roadway with significant injuries. The involved vehicle along with the driver were on scene when officers arrived. Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics responded and treated the pedestrian at the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to the collision to conduct an investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk at Lincoln Blvd and Hill Street. The vehicle was travelling northbound along Lincoln Blvd and struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and there have been no preliminary indications the driver was impaired.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital in the late morning.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area near the time of the collision. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Jason Olson at (310) 458-8954, Sergeant Joseph Cortez at (310) 458-8713 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.

— Submitted by Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez