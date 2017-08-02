On July 20 around 8 a.m.,

A father, mother and child rode their bicycles to muscle beach to play on the equipment. After several minutes, the father looked back and saw two females riding away on his wife’s and daughter’s bicycles. He chased after them yelling that they just stole his daughter’s bike. Witnesses saw what happened and flagged down a nearby Police Officer. The officer found the two females and detained them in the entrance to the 1550 Beach Lot. However, one of the bicycles was given to a third unknown suspect prior to them being stopped. Both suspects were arrested. Jacqueline Lorene Smith, 23, from Los Angeles was arrested for stealing bicycles. Bail was set at $10,000. Deja Sade Lynn Onidas , 26, from Los Angeles was arrested for stealing bicycles. Bail was set at $10,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.