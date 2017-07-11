On June 29, at about 1:29 a.m.

While patrolling in the area of 800 block of Pico Blvd, officers saw a subject walking in the roadway and making no efforts to get onto the sidewalk. Officers stopped the subject. As officers attempted to identify the subject, he provided the name and date of birth of another person. The subject admitted to giving a false name and officers were unable to positively identify the subject. The subject was taken into custody.

Eduardo Manuel Cefuentez, 41, from Los Angeles, was arrested for false ID to a Police Officer. Bail was set at $5,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.