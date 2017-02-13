Culver City

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) Expo Line’s Culver City Station parking lot will close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for construction of a new residential and commercial development named Ivy Station. That project will include 300 parking spaces for Metro patrons with a completion date forecast for 2019.

In the meantime, Metro has four parking alternative locations available:

The Ince Garage in Culver City at 9099 Washington Boulevard. There will be 235 parking spots available for Metro customers. It is about a half-mile walk to the Expo Line station. Cost: $3 with a valid TAP card.

Expo/La Cienega/Jefferson Station, 5664 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles 90016, 150 spots. Parking is free until March 1 when the cost of parking will be $3 per day with a valid TAP card.

Expo/Sepulveda Station parking structure, 11214-11270 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles 90064. 200 spots. Cost: $3 per day with a valid TAP card.

Expo/Bundy Station, Exposition Boulevard and Bundy, Los Angeles 90064. 150 spots. Cost: $3 per day with valid TAP card.

Metro began implementing a paid parking pilot program in 2016 at some of its busiest transit stations to help preserve parking spaces for patrons throughout the day and to prevent those not using transit from using Metro parking facilities.

Monthly parking permits are available at Expo/Sepulveda for $39 per month, Expo/Bundy for $49 per month and La Cienega/Jefferson station for $59 per month. All permits can be purchased at www.lametroparking.net.

The Ivy Station development will include apartments, retail, office, a hotel and a park. More about the project and renderings are available at http://www.ivystationculvercity.com/.