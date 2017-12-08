According to CalFire, firefighters are beginning to contain many of the fires burning in Southern California.

In the Statewide Fire Summary for today, Calfire said the Skirball Fire burning North of Brentwood has consumed 475 acres and is now 30% contained. Evacuations and road closures remain in effect for some nearby residents.

“As nearly 8,700 firefighters made progress the large fires in southern California, two new fires erupted and spread rapidly, pushed by fierce Santa Ana winds. In total, the six fires have burned more than 141,000 acres and driven more than 212,000 residents to from their homes.,” said the report.

Weather conditions will remain troublesome but not as severe as in past days.

“Sustained winds speeds will remain around 15 to 20mph, with gusts up to 40mph in some areas. Temperatures are expected to rise today, with highs reaching into the mid 80’s in many spots. Another round of strong, offshore winds will return to the area Saturday night into Sunday,” said the report.

Lilac Fire, San Diego County

Bonsall

4,100 acres, 0% contained

Evacuations and road closures in effect

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned

Thomas Fire, Ventura County

Santa Paula

132,000 acres, 10% contained

Evacuations and road closures in effect

15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County

Kagel Canyon

15,323 acres, 40% contained

Evacuations and road closures in effect

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita

6,049 acres, 35% contained

Evacuations and road closures in effect

5,460 homes threatened, 2,000 residents evacuated

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned

Liberty Fire, Riverside County

Murrieta

300 acres, 59% contained

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County

North of Brentwood