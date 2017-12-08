According to CalFire, firefighters are beginning to contain many of the fires burning in Southern California.
In the Statewide Fire Summary for today, Calfire said the Skirball Fire burning North of Brentwood has consumed 475 acres and is now 30% contained. Evacuations and road closures remain in effect for some nearby residents.
“As nearly 8,700 firefighters made progress the large fires in southern California, two new fires erupted and spread rapidly, pushed by fierce Santa Ana winds. In total, the six fires have burned more than 141,000 acres and driven more than 212,000 residents to from their homes.,” said the report.
Weather conditions will remain troublesome but not as severe as in past days.
“Sustained winds speeds will remain around 15 to 20mph, with gusts up to 40mph in some areas. Temperatures are expected to rise today, with highs reaching into the mid 80’s in many spots. Another round of strong, offshore winds will return to the area Saturday night into Sunday,” said the report.
Lilac Fire, San Diego County
Bonsall
- 4,100 acres, 0% contained
- Evacuations and road closures in effect
- CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned
Thomas Fire, Ventura County
Santa Paula
- 132,000 acres, 10% contained
- Evacuations and road closures in effect
- 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated
- CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned
Creek Fire, Los Angeles County
Kagel Canyon
- 15,323 acres, 40% contained
- Evacuations and road closures in effect
- CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned
Rye Fire, Los Angeles County
Santa Clarita
- 6,049 acres, 35% contained
- Evacuations and road closures in effect
- 5,460 homes threatened, 2,000 residents evacuated
- CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned
Liberty Fire, Riverside County
Murrieta
- 300 acres, 59% contained
Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County
North of Brentwood
- 475 acres, 30% contained
- Evacuations and road closures in effect