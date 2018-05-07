Santa Monica Cultural Affairs presents Latinidad in Focus: Sin Fronteras, featuring artists Marilyn Montufar, Enio Hernandez and Vanessa Briones at the Annenberg Community Beach House. The exhibition, on view from May 10 through September 6, seeks to further the dialogue about immigration and immigrant culture through the presentation of communities, stories, and individuals’ backgrounds, both in Los Angeles and abroad.

“The experience of photographing communities throughout Mexico opened a window to my own heritage and has allowed me to share a different reality than what is portrayed in mainstream media,” said participating artist Marilyn Montufar.

Reflecting on the current political climate as well as on their experiences as first-generation Americans, these photographers document Latino communities both in the United States and Latin America, exploring identities forged in a multinational context.

“My work draws inspiration from urbanism, nature, and the multiplicity of cultural identities that inhabit them,” said Enio Hernandez.

In Colombia, Brazil, and Guatemala, Enio Hernandez captures the natural landscape and individuals’ relationship to their environment in their homelands. Marilyn Montufar photographs acquaintances and friends, currently focusing on communities in Los Angeles and Mexico. Her intention is to give a voice and a face to people marginalized by society – individuals on the social, economic and racial peripheries. Vanessa Briones captures beauty in the banal, utilizing subject matter and color palettes that blur the boundaries of traditional and contemporary modes of Latino representation.

Briones says of her work, “I like to create a dreamlike quality and sense of nostalgia in my photographs that transport the viewer to another time period.”

Light refreshments will be served and a DJ will entertain at the opening reception with the artists Thursday, May 10, 6 – 8 p.m. Free event, tickets required. For ticketing and other information, go to annenbergbeachhouse.com/activities/cultural-programs-events-and-tours.aspx

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Marilyn Montufar uses photography to advocate for and inspire social change. She was born in Los Angeles, received her B.F.A. in Photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York, and furthered her training abroad in Mexico and Italy. Inspired by the diverse lifestyles that surface in major metropolitan areas, Montufar is primarily interested in documenting the transitions inherent in human relationships through the practice of portraiture, and in exploring the ever-evolving urban and natural landscape.

Enio Hernandez was born and raised in Los Angeles and received his B.F.A. in Printmaking from the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence. His work expands on the cultural vernacular of the Chicano experience through photography and mixed media works that explore themes of race, language, sexuality, and identity.

Vanessa Briones was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her practice predominantly focuses on contemporary Latino culture through the lens of portraiture and urban landscapes in Los Angeles. She is interested in documenting emerging artists, friends, and family in an effort to underscore the diversity of her community throughout the region.

ABOUT THE ANNENBERG COMMUNITY BEACH HOUSE

The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach is a public facility operated by the City of Santa Monica located on five acres of oceanfront property in Santa Monica. The Beach House story is one of evolution from private to public, starting with the development of the property at 415 Pacific Coast Highway as an opulent private estate of silent film star Marion Davies in the 1920s.

Santa Monica Cultural Affairs hosts exhibitions on a quarterly basis at the Annenberg Community Beach House as a part of the Beach=Culture program. Beach=Culture is a year-round series of free concerts, discussions, readings, exhibitions and artist residency events. Visit www.annenbergbeachhouse.com for more information.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer