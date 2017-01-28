Rachel Mauck, Grant Elementary School

The Educator Spotlight recognizes those who contribute to the education of local students. Educators were chosen by consulting with site PTA, student government organizations and staff. Educators were chosen for their reputations with students, staff, parents and the community.

Rachel Mauck, Literacy Coach at Grant Elementary says, “Two brains are better than one,” in her position where she co-plans and co-teaches with other educators. This is her 13th year in education and her 6th year in SMMUSD, and she is thankful to return to the Grant community. “There is nothing like it,” she says. Previously, she taught both 4th and 5th grades and her career took her to San Bernardino and Madison, WI.

She is inspired by Martin Luther King Jr’s words, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education,” and finds “Nothing is more rewarding than teaching groups of students to think for themselves and motivating them to find the love of reading.”

Mauck Speaks

I have known I wanted to become a teacher for as long as I can remember. My passion lies in differentiating learning to challenge all students. It is beyond rewarding to watch the growth of my students each year both socially and emotionally.

Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Manzone have inspired me to elevate the rigor in each and every lesson I teach. Not only do they model and promote teaching all students to think critically but they have taught me tools to allow my students to make choices, which increases engagement. I have always wanted to give the students more educational choices, but through their guidance and leadership my dream has become a reality.

The students at Grant Elementary are the reason that we all work tirelessly each day. The dedicated teachers that I work alongside inspire me to problem solve, research and collaborate as PLCs to meet the needs of all learners.

As both a coach and an educator my hope is that I am teaching my students how to problem solve, think critically, justify and communicate their thinking to prepare them for the future. I know I have succeeded when they are independent thinkers who make both our community and world a better place to be.

Go Cubs!