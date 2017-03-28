LOS ANGELES

Study predicts significant Southern California beach erosion

A new study predicts that with limited human intervention 31 percent to 67 percent of Southern California beaches could completely erode back to coastal infrastructure or sea cliffs by the year 2100 with sea-level rises of 3.3 feet (1 meter) to 6.5 feet (2 meters).

The study released Monday used a new computer model to predict shoreline effects caused by sea level rise and changes in storm patterns due to climate change.

The study’s lead author, Sean Vitousek, says erosion of Southern California beaches is not just a matter of the region losing its identity and tourism dollars, but of exposing critical infrastructure, businesses and homes to damage.

The study has been accepted for publication by the American Geophysical Union’s Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface.

Associated Press

NEW YORK

George Lucas gives another $10M to USC for student diversity

George Lucas has given another $10 million to the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts to fund the student diversity program he helped establish.

The donation was announced Monday by USC, Lucas’ alma mater. Last fall, USC established a foundation in Lucas’ name to support students from underrepresented communities who qualify for financial support. It was funded with an initial $10 million gift from the George Lucas Family Foundation.

Michael Renov, vice dean of academy affairs, said the gift will help USC “recruit storytellers whose voices are underrepresented in cinematic media and whose inclusion benefits all of us.”