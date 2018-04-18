Heal the Bay’s Santa Monica Pier Aquarium will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 21, opening early and hosting special eco-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who participate in Heal the Bay’s beach cleanup on the sand just north of the Pier between 10 a.m. and noon will be welcomed to the Aquarium free of charge all day on the 21st.

Make a biodegradable planter and plant some California poppy seeds; check out wildlife with Aquarium naturalists at a nature observation station on the west end of the Pier from 1 to 4 p.m.; listen to an Earth Day-themed story time at 2 p.m.; and be part of the “Who Pollutes?” interactive presentation in the Aquarium’s Dorothy Green Room at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Find the Aquarium at 1600 Ocean Front Walk, beach level at the Pier, beneath the Merry-Go-Round building.

More information is available at https://healthebay.org/event/aquarium-earth-day-celebration/

About the SMPA

The Santa Monica Pier Aquarium is Heal the Bay’s marine education facility, which inspires understanding and conservation of Southern California coastal waters, watersheds and marine life through education, interaction and discovery. Located beach-level, just below the Carousel at the Santa Monica Pier, the Aquarium is open to the general public and attracts nearly 100,000 visitors per year. Over its 15 years of operation, the Aquarium has welcomed more than one million visitors during public hours, and in-house education programs have reached close to 200,000 students.

About Heal the Bay

Heal the Bay is a nonprofit environmental organization making Southern California coastal waters and watersheds, including Santa Monica Bay, safe, healthy and clean. We use science, education, community action and advocacy to pursue our mission.

Submitted by Randi Parent