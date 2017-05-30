On May 23 at about 7:45 p.m.

Officers saw a bicyclist riding on Ocean Ave. against traffic. When the Officers conducted a wants and warrant check on the individual, they discovered he had multiple narcotics related warrants for his arrest. When they asked him if he had any narcotics on him, he said he had a glass pipe in his fanny pack. They searched his fanny pack and found a used glass pipe and more methamphetamine. The bicyclist was arrested for his outstanding warrants, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Shaun Michael Stalvey, homeless, had bail set at $1,000.

