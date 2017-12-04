A car hit a pedestrian and a business on the Pier this morning after a verbal argument escalated into a dangerous assault.

After hitting a pedestrian, the car hit Bubba Gump Shrimp and then struck the decorative boat at the pier entrance. The driver was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when a group of visitors had an argument with construction workers on the Pier. That incident ended peacefully with the visitors taking a taxi away from the Pier.

One of the visitors returned to the Pier at about 4:35 a.m. to reclaim their car that was parked on the pier deck. Upon entering his vehicle, the now driver saw the same workers from the earlier altercation and proceed to try to strike them with his car. The driver drove around the barricades on the pier, struck one individual and then hit the restaurant. When he tried to leave the scene, he hit the boat and his car was disabled.

The victim was treated at the scene and declined additional medical aid.

Sergeant Roberto Villegas said officers arrested the suspect at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.