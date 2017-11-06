On October 29, at around 12:10 p.m.

Downtown Unit Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a male involved in lewd activity at around the intersection of 4th / Colorado.

When officers arrived on scene they were directed by an Ambassador that the suspect, later identified as Michael Schmaltz, was now in the 1500 block of Alley 4.

The Ambassador explained to the officers that Schmnaltz was involved in lewd conduct in front of many citizens and that he wished to make a private person’s arrest.

The officers made contact with Schmaltz and subsequently took him into custody.

Later at the station the officers discovered that this individual had prior arrests for similar activity and that he was on active formal probation for Indecent Exposure. Schmaltz, 59, homeless, was charged with indecent exposure. Bail was set at $10,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.