Downtown

Providence Saint John’s Health Center presents Mind, Spirit and Well-Being Lectures

Free educational forums on health and wellness will be presented to the community in two sessions. Depression, anxiety, loss and weathering change, in addition to spirituality and health will be addressed. Time for questions is included.

This educational opportunity is designed to help those attending cope with loss and adversity, as well as recognize depression and anxiety in adults and children and know when to seek professional help. Weathering change and finding spirituality as a path to health also will be discussed.

Robert Maurer, Ph.D is a clinical psychologist and best-selling author of “One Small Step Can Change Your Life: Using the Japanese techniques of Kaizen to Achieve Lasting Success. “He will present the lecture, “Weathering Change Successfully–The Kaizen Strategy.” Dr. Maurer has traveled extensively, presenting seminars and consulting on a broad spectrum of issues that face people and organizations today. (June 20 only)

Mary Goodarzi, MA ,and Brenda Lagunas, MEd, predoctoral psychology interns at The Child and Family Development Center at will discuss “Anxiety and Depression in Adults and Children.” (June 20 only)

The Rev. Lorraine Ceniceros, MDiv and spiritual care manager at Providence Saint John’s will share perspectives on “Spirituality and Health” “(June 20 only)

David Kessler, MA, one of the world’s foremost experts on healing and loss and bestselling author, will present the lecture, “Finding Hope and Healing after Loss.” David’s experience working with thousands of people faced with life-challenging illness and loss has taught him the secrets to living a happy and fulfilled life. He is the author of five bestselling books, including two with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, On Grief and Grieving and Life Lessons. (June 21 only)

Tuesday, June 20, 2-4 p.m. and Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Monica Public Library (The library is not a program sponsor) 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Please call (310) 829-8453 for reservations.

— Submitted by Patricia F. Aidem

Santa Monica History Museum Presents Free Discover the History Lecture

The Santa Monica History Museum will host its free Discover the History lecture series on Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Santa Monica History Museum at 1350 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. This lecture will focus on local radio station KCRW.

KCRW has been part of the Santa Monica community for over 70 years. The station has served the city from its early days as a college radio station, to an NPR affiliate and international broadcaster. This month’s lecture will focus on our speaker’s experiences with the station and public radio, as well as the history of KCRW. Speaking at the lecture are three KCRW producers and hosts: Ariana Morgenstern, executive producer, Bob Carlson, producer and host of “Unfictional”, and Michael Silverblatt, host of the popular program “Bookworm”.

The lecture is offered free to the public, but seating is limited and RSVPs are encouraged. To RSVP or for more information please contact Kathryn Evans at (310) 395-2290 or kevans@santamonicahistory.org.

Founded under the Historical Activities Committee of the Santa Monica Centennial Celebration in 1975, the Santa Monica History Museum is a “Santa Monica Treasure.” Originally known as the Santa Monica Historical Society we are the official collector and preserver of the history, art, and culture of the Santa Monica Bay Area. The museum’s historical collections are comprised of over one million items including the personal historical collection of Senator John P. Jones, co-founder of Santa Monica; the archives of the Santa Monica Outlook Newspaper (1875-1998); the photo collections of well-known photographers Bill Beebe, Bob Smith, George Tate, Justine Hill, and author Fred Basten; and much, much more. The museum has six galleries and a research library located in a state-of-the-art facility adjacent to the main Santa Monica Public Library campus.

The Santa Monica History Museum is an incredible resource and partner in the community. We preserve, protect, and promote the rich history of Santa Monica. The museum is open to the public five days a week and curates seasonal and special exhibits throughout the year in addition to permanent exhibits.

— Submitted by Ashley Jackson, Development & Museum Manager