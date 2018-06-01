Winter 2018 marked the 10-year anniversary for dineL.A., Discover Los Angeles’s program, which exists to discover, support and promote L.A.’s culinary scene. To continue the celebration, dineL.A. partnered with 10 of L.A.’s best local shops to offer their version of the ultimate L.A. donut as part of dineL.A. Donut Trek, kicking off on June 1, 2018.

“We wanted to celebrate dineL.A.’s 10-year anniversary in a playful and delicious way,” said Stacey Sun, dineL.A. Director. “In L.A., we love our donuts as well as the local shops and people who make these goodies every day. June 1st marks National Donut Day and we wanted to extend our love for the donut all month long, giving travelers and locals the opportunity to visit these donut shops and savor in the creative and delicious creations made specifically for dineL.A. Donut Trek.”

A list of participating donut shops and their special dineL.A. Donut Trek menu item is below:

Participating dineL.A. Donut Trek Shops dineL.A Donut Trek menu items

Birdies (Downtown Los Angeles) Not So Mini Gold Donut

Blinkie’s Donuts (Woodland Hills) Avocado Donut

Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts (Mid-City) Maple Bacon Bar

CafeDulce (Little Tokyo, University Park) Matchata Donut

California Donuts (Koreatown) Orange Creamsicle Donut

DK’s Donuts (Santa Monica) Hollywood Star Donut

Donut Farm (Echo Park) L.A. Sunset Donut

Primo’s Donuts (West Los Angeles) Sea Salted Caramel Buttermilk Bar

Randy’s Donuts (Inglewood, Century City) Gold-Dusted Glazed Donut

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts (Hollywood) Mango Chile Donut

“dineL.A. is bigger and better than ever before as it continues to evolve through the execution of strategic partnerships, social integrations and initiatives such as the new dineL.A. Donut Trek – all of which keep the program dynamic and gives foodies fresh cravings to indulge in our exciting culinary scene that’s making worldwide headlines,” said Ernest Wooden Jr., president and CEO of Discover Los Angeles.

For more information on the dineL.A. Donut Trek, visit: www.dineLADonutTrek.com.. Share your L.A. donut experiences on social with #dineLADonutTrek.

Submitted by Denise Lengyeltoti, Manager, Domestic Communications, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board