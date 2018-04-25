Much of the questioning about the inequities of neighborhoods in Santa Monica as revealed by our million-dollar Wellbeing Project report of three years ago, remained unaddressed by O’Connor because of her beginning assertion that the pages of the report that were being shown or read to her, as evidence, might not be authentic. Even though they bore the logos of the City of Santa Monica, the RAND Corporation and the sponsoring Bloomberg Philanthropies. She said she didn’t know for sure if it was the actual report or… some pdf from… somewhere, and would have to check it against an online copy she knew to be the real deal. But wouldn’t the whole deposition by Parris be thrown out if it was shown he was using altered documents as evidence?

Pretty convenient, not very credible. She still made weak attempts to answer some of the related questions but since she testified to an unrelenting aversion to personally check on nearly anything that happened in the City of Santa Monica during her 24-year tenure, trusting rather in our staff, police, education and other systems to “do their jobs,” it’s a little hard to believe she would go through a 142-page document page by page.

When Parris brought up an issue, an inequity, usually for the Pico neighborhood, and showed her documentation, and she admitted she had not looked into that, when he asked her if she would now look into it, now that she was aware of it — she also demurred. It’s one thing to admit, I missed that, another to say, I’m still not going to check it out.

BUT WAIT!

Suddenly Pam came alive! In the last hour Parris asked her about her day job, as an historic preservation consultant, and her voice grew louder, with great enthusiasm, her speech accelerated so much Parris asked her to slow down, he couldn’t follow it now, as she described in much, much detail what her work entailed, what procedures she had to go through, which city, county and state officials had to be consulted, which documents researched and read. I’m telling you, all of a sudden we had a new, energized witness. With a great memory. For detail.

She revealed that most of her outside income, generally $70-80,000 a year, came from her work as an historic preservation consultant, and all that work came from one Santa Monica firm, that of architect David Kaplan. But she denied that she had any idea which builder or developer who hired Kaplan was responsible for her hiring to check on historic preservation for each project, “25 or 30 a year,” O’Connor said.

“Couldn’t that be a conflict of interest,” Parris asked, “if firms with projects you would have to vote on as a Santa Monica Council person, were the ones paying Kaplan to pay you? O’Connor answered that she left it to Kaplan to see that didn’t happen. Parris asked an assistant to obtain a subpoena for the last five years of her records of work documents.