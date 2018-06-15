An unsolicited proposal from Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC (ARTT) for a privately-funded aerial tram between Los Angeles Union Station and Dodger Stadium has advanced to a Phase Two, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) announced Monday.

The initial proposal from ARTT was received April 25. Metro’s Unsolicited Proposal policy allows the private sector to submit ideas to improve Metro projects, programs and services. Metro can then choose to advance concepts with sufficient merit to Phase Two, where the proposer is invited to submit a more comprehensive proposal. In the coming weeks, Metro will be asking ARTT for more precise information about its business model, service design and what value its project would bring to Angelenos. If Metro approves the Phase Two proposal, it could be the basis for a competitive procurement, a sole source agreement or another arrangement depending on Metro’s role and relationship to the project.

If implemented, the aerial tram would be another convenient way to get from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. Metro has run the popular Dodger Stadium Express free bus service from Union Station since 2010. A second route between Harbor Gateway Transit Center in the South Bay and the ballpark was added in 2015. The Dodgers have led the Major Leagues in attendance since 2013.

Submitted by Metro Public Relations