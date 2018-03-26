The statewide Dockwalker program continues its multi-year boater-education efforts with five free local Dockwalker workshops March through May. Dockwalkers increase boater awareness about clean and safe boating practices, thus improving the recreation experience in California while helping to preserve its wildlife habitat and water quality. The Dockwalker program is coordinated by The Bay Foundation (TBF), California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), and California Coastal Commission’s Boating Clean and Green Program.

As face-to-face interaction, in addition to the Boater Kits, has proven to be a highly effective way to provide information to boaters, Dockwalkers connect to the boating community in local harbors and at boating events. This boating season, approximately 150 active Dockwalkers will promote clean boating through education all across the state, with the goal of improving the quality of harbor and inland waters.

“Boat owners appreciate the opportunity to fill out the questionnaire and receive information about environmentally-responsible boating,” states certified Dockwalker John Carroll. “[Boaters] are also thankful that someone is taking the time to spread the word about environmental safeguards among the boating community.”

The updated 2018 Boater Kits include extensive boating information, clean and safe boating education resources, a Tide Calendar, along with an oil absorbent sheet, oil absorbent pillow, and a fuel bib, a pollution prevention tool that is placed around the nozzle of the fuel pump and captures accidental spills and leaks while fueling.

“In the true spirit of our pollution prevention efforts, we developed environmentally responsible Boater Kits,” states Vivian Matuk of DBW, and the Coastal Commission’s Boating Clean and Green Program Manager. “All the materials included in the kits are made from non- or low-toxic materials and printed on recycled paper with soy-based inks.”

The Dockwalkers also inform boaters about additional tools that TBF’s Boater Education Program and its partners continue to create for boaters, including the free downloadable “Pumpout Nav” app (iOs or Android), which gives details of the nearest sewage pumpout stations, and provides information on environmental risks and regulations regarding sewage discharge.

“The Dockwalker program is a fun and valuable way to engage with boaters and further develop community ties. Dockwalkers are out on the water, in harbors, and at local events, conveniently bringing clean boating tips and resources to where the boaters already are,” states Victoria Gambale, TBF’s Water Quality Programs Manager. “Since 2000 when the statewide Dockwalker program launched, over 100,000 boaters have been educated about clean boating practices by our network of volunteer Dockwalkers.”

To become a Dockwalker volunteer, please contact Victoria Gambale at vgambale@santamonicabay.org, or sign up for a Dockwalker training online. Find more information, visit http://www.santamonicabay.org/explore/our-communities/clean-boating/volunteer-us/. Training is free. Registration is required.

Spring 2018 Dockwalker Trainings will be held at the following times and locations:

March 30, 2018 – Oxnard

1 – 3:30 p.m.

US Coast Guard Recruiting Center Channel Islands Harbor

4202 S. Victoria Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036

March 31, 2018 – Marina Del Rey

10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Del Rey Yacht Club

13900 Palawan Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

April 14, 2018 – San Diego

10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Silver Gate Yacht Club (Banquet Room, 1st Floor)

2091 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92106

April 28, 2018 – Newport Beach

10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Newport Sea Base (Foxtrot Room)

1931 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

May 12, 2018 – San Pedro

10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Holiday Harbor Marina

241 Watchorn Walk, Berth 34, San Pedro, CA 90731

The Bay Foundation (TBF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit environmental group founded in 1990 to restore and enhance the Santa Monica Bay and local coastal waters (from the LA-Ventura county line to the Palos Verdes Peninsula). The Bay Foundation is a partner in the Santa Monica Bay National Estuary Program along with the Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission and many other organizations. TBF works collaboratively with a broad group of stakeholders, including government agencies, industry, environmental groups, and community members. TBF engages scientists and conducts research while mentoring student interns and volunteers in conjunction with the Frank R. Seaver College of Science and Engineering through the Coastal Research Institute at Loyola Marymount University.

Submitted by Julie Du Brow

Pico Blvd.

April at SMC’S Drescher Planetarium

The Santa Monica College John Drescher Planetarium will present two special feature shows and a telescope-observing event in April. The feature shows – as well as their popular Night Sky Show – will be held on Friday evenings.

The evening events are at 8 p.m. and are preceded by “The Night Sky Show” at 7 p.m., offering the latest news in astronomy and space exploration, a family-friendly “tour” of the constellations, and the chance to ask astronomy-related questions.

The April events are:

Messier Marathon Observing Report on April 6. Show takes a look at the work of French 18th-century comet hunter Charles Messier, whose nuisance list of fuzzy, nonmoving, cometlike objects led to the development of one of the best-known astronomical catalogs of the northern sky. The planetarium director will also report on his efforts March 17 to complete a dusk-to-dawn ”Messier Marathon” to view all 110 objects in a single session, possible only in March and April.

Special Observing Event: Crescent Moon and Famous Double Star on April 20. This feature show is an opportunity to view the Moon and its dramatically lit crater Theophilus – and gaze at the famous visual binary of Mizar and Alcor, the middle stars in the handle of the Big Dipper – through a variety of telescopes, with guidance from the planetarium’s director.

Mars INSIGHT Mission Preview on April 27. Show previews the Mars INSIGHT mission, which is scheduled to launch May 5 for a November 26 landing on the Red Planet, and carries a suite of instruments designed to probe the interior structure and heat flow characteristics of Mars.

The John Drescher Planetarium, which features a Digistar projection system, is located near the elevators on the second floor of Drescher Hall (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Tickets are available at the door and cost $11 ($9 seniors and children) for the evening’s scheduled “double bill,” or $6 ($5 seniors age 60+ and children age 12 and under) for a single show or telescope-viewing session.

Please call (310) 434-3005 or see www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or www.smc.edu/planetarium for information. All shows subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Santa Monica College is a California Community College accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).