A new play performed explores the intersection African-American and Jewish culture, embodied by the solo performer, Rain Pryor.

Pryor spent her childhood in both Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, and now lives in Marina Del Rey.

“Being back in the city brings back many memories. I love driving down Lincoln Blvd, because you can see what Santa Monica really use to look like,” said Pryor.

Pryor is an actress, singer, writer and daughter of late comedian, Richard Pryor. She will now be taking the stage, opening her new solo play, Fried Chicken & Latkes on Thursday, Feb. 16. The show will run for six weeks at the Jewish Women’s Theatre (JWT) in Santa Monica.

Pryor has been working on this show for the past fifteen years, and it has finally evolved.

“My show is about diversity and wanting to be included in this world,” said Pryor. “I think Santa Monica is a great location for the show, because everyone comes to the beach cities. No one is excluded here because of his or her skin color, or their status. The show is ultimately a reflection of what happened in the late seventies and eighties and a reflection of what is happening now.”

People first met Pryor as television’s first biracial child on Head of the Class. Pryor grew up African-American and Jewish in Beverly Hills. She shares the different cultures and brings much of that particular lifestyle to the show.

Pryor hopes the play will help bridge multiple cultures and contribute to a larger conversation about what people can learn from each other. “It shows how humor can cross lines, as racially mixed audiences will laugh in and at each other’s world’s,” said Pryor.

In Fried Chicken & Latkes, Pryor plays ten different characters and uses humor frequently to highlight the diverse influences and experiences on her life, and how they caused her pain, confusion and also happiness.

Veteran JWT, LA and New York Director Eve Brandstein said, “When I saw the show, which had audiences rolling in the aisles, I envisioned the theatrical piece it could become. Rain and I worked together to transform it into the new solo play that will have its LA premiere at Jewish Women’s Theatre.”

The show is almost sold out for the entire run at the JWT and Pryor could not be more excited.

Ronda Spinak, JWT’s Artistic Director, was thrilled to provide a venue where LA’s diverse community could come together. She agrees the show has creativity, and passion.

“Its themes are universal and we are happy to provide a space where all people and all generations can come together for a great night of theatre,” said Spinak.

“People should definitely come see the show, especially during this day and age,” said Pryor. “This is a show about learning and knowing each other. Having an audience of different cultures and being in a place where we can find commonality is what art is suppose to do. Bring people together.”

Fried Chicken & Latkes will begin a six-week run on Feb. 16 and run until April 2 at The Braid, home of Jewish Women’s Theatre, 2912 Colorado Ave. #102,

Most Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org or 800-838-3006.

