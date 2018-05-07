Visual art produced by talented Santa Monica-Malibu Unified students will be showcased at the district’s annual art show planned for Wednesday, May 16, at Santa Monica Art Studios from 5-8 p.m. The art show is open to parents, students and the community, with a requested donation of $10 to support visual arts throughout the district. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica is sponsoring this event as part of its commitment to children and teens in the community.

Some 350 works of art will be displayed by secondary students attending John Adams Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, SMASH Middle School, Olympic High School, Malibu Middle and High School and Santa Monica High School. Art will include Drawings, paintings, printmaking, photography, film/video, sculpting, and ceramics.

“We are so proud of our art students, teachers, and staff, for the hard work and vision required to create and install such a phenomenal exhibit,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said. “This is a great opportunity to highlight the district’s visual arts curriculum and celebrate the accomplishments of talented student artists and teachers.” Drati thanked the Kiwanis Club for their ongoing support of SMMUSD students, as the organization continues its 96th year of service in Santa Monica.

This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica will be awarding nine $250 scholarships totaling $2,250 to juniors and seniors in drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, pottery, digital design, film, video and digital photography. The artwork will be adjudicated by outstanding visual art professionals. Honorable mention ribbons will be given for other outstanding work.

“Visual arts, as well as performing arts, is an incredible mainstay in Santa Monica-Malibu, and with good reason — we have so many talented student artists and instructors,” Santa Monica-Malibu Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator Tom Whaley said. “Our students truly exemplify talent and creativity and we are grateful to have this event highlight their achievements.”

Entertainment for the art show will be provided by the Santa Monica High Jazz Combo and Novel Café will have food and beverages available for purchase.

Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer