Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Brought to You Under the Stars!

HOOLIGAN Theatre Company will present Doug Wright and Alan Menken’s Tony-nominated musical, Disney’s The Little Mermaid. HOOLIGAN’s 13th season continues under the sea and under the stars with this timeless piece, which will run for three days only from April 5 to April 7 at UCLA’s largest outdoor venue.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is the first musical HOOLIGAN has produced outdoors in almost a decade, providing a unique challenge to cast and crew members. Dozens of full-time UCLA students have spent the past three months working to craft creative designs that will bring an already technically challenging show to life in the outdoor space. Josh Camarena, HOOLIGAN’s Production Manager, remained optimistic about his team’s capabilities throughout the process. “I enjoyed the different challenges that producing this show has put me in and I couldn’t be prouder of the production team.”

HOOLIGAN’S executive producers Kiara Bryant and Amanda Faucher are also up for the challenge. “Despite the difficulties of performing in an outdoor venue, we could not be more excited to produce this show at UCLA’s own little ‘Hollywood Bowl,’” they stated. “We cannot wait to bring this story to life in a new and exciting space.”

The Little Mermaid will run from April 5 to April 7 at the UCLA Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Amphitheater. Tickets are available through the UCLA Central Ticket Office at (310) 825-2101 or online at www.ticketmaster.com .

HOOLIGAN Theatre Company is an entirely student run, non-profit theatre company at UCLA.

Founded in 2006, HOOLIGAN provides a professional, educational theatre experience to

students of all majors. In addition, HOOLIGAN operates an ArtsE department, through which

UCLA students teach theater at local middle and high schools. For more information or to get

involved, visit www.HOOLIGANTheatre.org.

Submitted by Becca Kefer