On Saturday, March 24, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the Santa Monica History Museum will host a free panel discussing the role of indigenous women in our community yesterday and today. Participants in the panel will include: • Julia Bogany (Tongva) – Tongva educator and cultural affairs officer for the Gabrielino/Tongva Band of Mission Indians. • Marissa Aranda (Tongva) – Student and next generation learning traditional Tongva culture and language. • Desiree Martinez (Tongva) – Tongva educator and indigenous archaeologist. • Theresa Ambo (Tongva) – Educator and researcher focusing on Southern California tribes.

The discussion is provided free of charge with free access to our galleries; including our current gallery “PEOPLE OF THE EARTH: LIFE AND CULTURE OF THE TONGVA” which focuses on the indigenous people of the Santa Monica Bay and greater Los Angeles area.

RSVP is suggested but not required. Please RSVP by emailing rsvp@santamonicahistory.org or calling (310) 395-2290.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. This event will be held at the Santa Monica History Museum, 1350 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

The museum, and the current exhibit, are open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays noon to 8 p.m., and Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays and Mondays. General admission for adults is $10 ($15 for two) and $5 for seniors & students. Veterans, active-duty military, children 12 and under, and Santa Monica History Museum members receive free admission. Please direct questions to John Klopping, Museum Manager, at (310) 395-2290 or info@santamonicahistory.org.

