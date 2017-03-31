Citywide

Santa Monica Public Library (SMPL) will present its 2nd annual Día Celebration! El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day), commonly known as Día, is a celebration of children, books, and diversity that culminates yearly on April 30. Día is a nationally recognized initiative that advocates the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. It links children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures and has become a tradition in many schools and libraries.

To celebrate Día, SMPL invites children grades Pre-K – 3, to attend multicultural children’s author/illustrator programs staggered throughout April. Authors will read from their books and share how they were created. Afterward, we will have a signed book giveaway, while supplies last. Programs at Fairview and Pico Branch Library will be bilingual, in English and Spanish. Children are encouraged to attend multiple Día events. Those that attend three or more will be entered into a prize drawing for a chance to win a child’s bike. To track attendance, ask for your Día Passport at any location. Passports must be turned in at the Arts & Literacy Festival on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Día Celebration schedule, in April, is:

MAIN LIBRARY / ANDREA J. LONEY

Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. [45 min]

Author Andrea J. Loney presents her book, Bunnybear, a story of identity about a bear who feels more like a bunny.

FAIRVIEW BRANCH / LAURA LACÁMARA

Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m. [45 min]

Author Laura Lacámara presents her book, Dalia’s Wondrous Hair/El cabello maravilloso de Dalia, about how a Cuban girl transforms her long, unruly hair into a garden. Limited space; free tickets available 30 minutes before program. [Programa bilingüe en español/inglés.]

OCEAN PARK BRANCH / LESLIE V. RYAN

Tuesday, April 11, 3:30 p.m. [45 min]

Author Leslie V. Ryan presents her book, I Am Flippish!, about her son’s experience when his classmates discover he’s mixed race, Filipino/Irish.

MONTANA BRANCH / MICHAEL S. BANDY & ERIC STEIN

Wednesday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. [45 min]

Authors Michael S. Bandy & Eric Stein present their book, White Water, which tells the story of the segregated south through a child’s eyes. Limited space; free tickets available 15 minutes before program.

PICO BRANCH / RENÉ COLATO LAÍNEZ

Saturday, April 29, 12:15 p.m. [45 min]

Author René Colato Laínez presents his book, Mama the Alien/Mama la extraterrestre, about how a young girl misunderstands the word alien on her mother’s Resident Alien Card and questions if she is from outer space. [Programa bilingüe en español/inglés.]

These events are Friends sponsored. For more information about these free, public programs visit smpl.org or call Jennifer Boyce at (310) 458-8637, ext. 2106. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special accommodations, call Library Administration (310) 458-8606 a week in advance. All library locations can be reached by Big Blue Bus. Bicycle parking racks are available.