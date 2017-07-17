Citywide

On Thursday, July 20 the Santa Monica Democratic Club will meet with Senator Kevin De Leon.

Long and important issue here in California, the topic of immigration has been front and center since Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign. From threats of building a wall to increased deportations to the notorious Travel Ban, these policies are antithetical to all that this country stands for.

It is with that in mind that the Santa Monica Democratic Club is hosting an evening dedicated to the topic of immigration. Senator Kevin De Leon, the President Pro Tempore of the California Senate, will be our keynote guest. We will also hear from some of our neighbors in Santa Monica who are part of the immigrant community to hear first-hand accounts about how these draconian immigration policies are affecting them and their families.

Senator De León is the author of SB 54, which ensures that no state or local resources are diverted to assist the federal government to carry out mass deportations and that our schools, our hospitals, and our courthouses remain as safe spaces for everyone in our community.

“California will not become a cog in the Trump deportation machine,” De León said. “This is not a monarchy, and I know he fancies himself as a king, but this is a republic.” ”[Trump’s executive actions] are counterproductive. They are divisive and unnecessary. They won’t make us safer. They wont bring back jobs. They won’t solve our economic challenges.”

For first time and new members, the Executive Board of the club will be available from 6:30 – 7 p.m. for an informal meet and greet. The main program will start at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking available. Handicap accessible.

Meeting will take place at the Main Library MLK Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

– Submitted by Sion Roy