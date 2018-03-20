Please join the Santa Monica Democratic Club for its monthly membership meeting on March 22. They will be starting the program at 6:30 p.m. rather than the usual 7 p.m. so they can hear from all of their speakers.

This meeting will also be the final chance to hear from candidates for statewide office before they vote on club endorsements in April. They have confirmed participation from four different candidates at our March 22 event: Dr. Ed Hernandez, running for Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, running for Lieutenant Governor, Michael Bracamontes, running for Governor and Tony Thurmond, running for Superintendent of Public Instruction. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking available. Handicap accessible.

The meeting will be Thursday, March 22 starting at 6 p.m. in the Santa Monica Main Library – 2nd Floor Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Boulevard.