Downtown

Delicious Rose-Flavored Desserts Author Judy Polinsky

Santa Monica Public Library presents Judy Polinsky, author of Delicious Rose-Flavored Desserts: A Modern and Fragrant Take on Classic Recipes, on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library’s Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, culinary historian and author Judy Polinsky discusses the history of roses as food and the development of 18th century cookbooks. She also explains how to select roses, make your own rosewater and create elegant desserts. Ms. Polinsky is a culinary historian who has worked with the Huntington Library and Gardens in San Marino. A book sale and signing follows.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Barbara Chang Fleeman, Public Services Librarian

The Pier

Share a Little History – Santa Monica Pier Seeking Volunteer Docents

Imagine how cool it would be walk along the historic Santa Monica Pier with someone who can tell you what happened where, who made it happen and what made the Pier so fascinating in the first place? Wouldn’t it be even cooler to be that “someone” who’s sharing the stories?

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation is currently seeking volunteer docents to guide visitors through the rich history of the century-old Pier. Docents will be trained to share fascinating stories about the apartments above the Merry Go-Round, about celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin and about a certain fishing boat captain who became immortalized as a world-famous cartoon character.

Docents will operate out of the new Pier Shop and will provide information on site as well as take visitors on walking historical tours. Those interested in being docents need not be experts – yet. Training sessions will be held in mid-May.

Docents will be required to work on their feet as well as to walk the length of the Pier two to three times per day. Docent shifts will be late morning/early afternoons on Saturdays and Sundays; expected participation is one-to-two days per month.

Interested volunteer docent candidates should contact Pier Historian Jim Harris at jim@santamonicapier.org or call (310) 458-4939.